Katy Perry Is Releasing A Line Of Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Alcohol-free aperitifs anyone?

By Dirt/Divas

Katy Perry has announced the launch of her own line of alcohol-free aperitifs, leaning into the no-and lo drinks craze that tends to surge during the early months of the year.

Perry’s aperitifs are named De Soi!

 

 

Katy joins the likes of Blake Lively who released her own line of non-alcohol mixers last year.

 

 

A 750ml bottle of De Soi is priced at US$25, while the brand is also offering a monthly subscription service.
Available now at http://drinkdesoi.com.

