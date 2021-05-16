Katy Perry Releases ‘Electric’ To Celebrate Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary

Ahead of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, the singer has released “Electric” and a brand new music video on Friday.

The inspirational song contains the message about believing in yourself no matter what, which gives you the spark to make life truly “Electric.”

The song also doubles as a metaphor for the journey every Pokémon master must take — from defeating gym leaders, toppling the evil Team Rocket’s plans for world domination and, of course, catching ’em all — in order to be the very best.

Katy will be headlining a massive new music program with Universal Music Group, called P25 Music, that will include various activities throughout the year to celebrate the popular video game franchise’s 25th anniversary.