Keanu Reeves Didn’t Have Many Lines To Memorize For John Wick 4

He only says 380 words across 103 lines of dialogue during “John Wick: Chapter 4"!

By Dirt/Divas

In the latest movie, Keanu takes the term “strong, silent type,” to an entirely different level.

For example, John says “Give me a name,” then goes into an 8-minute fight sequence in a cavernous Berlin disco packed with gyrating dancers. 

In total, Wick utters an average of four words per line of dialogue…

Nearly one-third of all the character’s lines in the new movie consists of a single word, according to a Journal tally. 

Keanu Reeves Is In New Sponge Bob Movie! The Best Keanu Movies Ever!

Director Chad Stahelski said Mr. Reeves stripped out roughly half the dialogue written for his character in the initial script, part of a fixation the filmmakers had on showing, not telling.

The franchise of movies has earned $588 million in worldwide ticket sales for the first three movies, plus a coming spinoff movie and TV series.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” was No. 1 at the box office over the weekend, taking in about $73.5 million at domestic theatres. It was the biggest opening yet for the Lionsgate studio’s action series. The film grossed an additional $64 million overseas.

