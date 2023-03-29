Keanu Reeves Didn’t Have Many Lines To Memorize For John Wick 4

In the latest movie, Keanu takes the term “strong, silent type,” to an entirely different level.

For example, John says “Give me a name,” then goes into an 8-minute fight sequence in a cavernous Berlin disco packed with gyrating dancers.

In total, Wick utters an average of four words per line of dialogue…

Nearly one-third of all the character’s lines in the new movie consists of a single word, according to a Journal tally.

Director Chad Stahelski said Mr. Reeves stripped out roughly half the dialogue written for his character in the initial script, part of a fixation the filmmakers had on showing, not telling.

The franchise of movies has earned $588 million in worldwide ticket sales for the first three movies, plus a coming spinoff movie and TV series.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” was No. 1 at the box office over the weekend, taking in about $73.5 million at domestic theatres. It was the biggest opening yet for the Lionsgate studio’s action series. The film grossed an additional $64 million overseas.