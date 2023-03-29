Keanu Reeves Didn’t Have Many Lines To Memorize For John Wick 4
He only says 380 words across 103 lines of dialogue during “John Wick: Chapter 4"!
In the latest movie, Keanu takes the term “strong, silent type,” to an entirely different level.
For example, John says “Give me a name,” then goes into an 8-minute fight sequence in a cavernous Berlin disco packed with gyrating dancers.
In total, Wick utters an average of four words per line of dialogue…
Nearly one-third of all the character’s lines in the new movie consists of a single word, according to a Journal tally.
Director Chad Stahelski said Mr. Reeves stripped out roughly half the dialogue written for his character in the initial script, part of a fixation the filmmakers had on showing, not telling.
The franchise of movies has earned $588 million in worldwide ticket sales for the first three movies, plus a coming spinoff movie and TV series.
“John Wick: Chapter 4” was No. 1 at the box office over the weekend, taking in about $73.5 million at domestic theatres. It was the biggest opening yet for the Lionsgate studio’s action series. The film grossed an additional $64 million overseas.