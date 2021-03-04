Keanu Reeves Is In New Sponge Bob Movie! The Best Keanu Movies Ever!

Reeves plays a wise tumbleweed in the new Sponge Bob movie, now streaming!

ScreenRant.com ranked every single KEANU REEVES movie, from best to worst.

Here are the 10 best:

1. “The Matrix”, 1999

2. “My Own Private Idaho”, 1991

3. “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”, 1989

4. “John Wick”, 2014

5. “Speed”, 1994



6. “John Wick 3 – Parabellum”, 2019

7. “John Wick Chapter 2”, 2017

8. “A Scanner Darkly”, 2006

9. “Point Break”, 1991

10. “Parenthood”, 1989

And here are the five worst:

1. “Generation Um . . .”, 2012

2. “Exposed”, 2016

3. “The Watcher”, 2000

4. “Replicas”, 2018

5. “Little Buddha”, 1993

What about “Always be my Baby” from Netflix?