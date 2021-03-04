Keanu Reeves Is In New Sponge Bob Movie! The Best Keanu Movies Ever!
There are so many!
Reeves plays a wise tumbleweed in the new Sponge Bob movie, now streaming!
ScreenRant.com ranked every single KEANU REEVES movie, from best to worst.
Here are the 10 best:
1. “The Matrix”, 1999
2. “My Own Private Idaho”, 1991
3. “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”, 1989
4. “John Wick”, 2014
6. “John Wick 3 – Parabellum”, 2019
7. “John Wick Chapter 2”, 2017
8. “A Scanner Darkly”, 2006
9. “Point Break”, 1991
10. “Parenthood”, 1989
And here are the five worst:
1. “Generation Um . . .”, 2012
2. “Exposed”, 2016
3. “The Watcher”, 2000
4. “Replicas”, 2018
5. “Little Buddha”, 1993
What about “Always be my Baby” from Netflix?