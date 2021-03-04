Listen Live

Keanu Reeves Is In New Sponge Bob Movie! The Best Keanu Movies Ever!

There are so many!

By Kool Celebrities

Reeves plays a wise tumbleweed in the new Sponge Bob movie, now streaming!

 

ScreenRant.com ranked every single KEANU REEVES movie, from best to worst.

 

Here are the 10 best:

1.  “The Matrix”,  1999

2.  “My Own Private Idaho”,  1991

3.  “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”,  1989

4.  “John Wick”,  2014

5.  “Speed”,  1994

6.  “John Wick 3 – Parabellum”,  2019

7.  “John Wick Chapter 2”,  2017

8.  “A Scanner Darkly”,  2006

9.  “Point Break”,  1991

10.  “Parenthood”,  1989

 

And here are the five worst:

1.  “Generation Um . . .”,  2012

2.  “Exposed”,  2016

3.  “The Watcher”,  2000

4.  “Replicas”,  2018

5.  “Little Buddha”,  1993

 

What about “Always be my Baby” from Netflix?

