Keanu Reeves Is A Class Act, Gifting His Stuntmen With Rolexes

These guys literally put their life on the line for movie stars and Reeves personally thanked his John Wick stuntmen by gifting them all with expensive Rolex watches.

The highly anticipated John Wick 4 wrapped up filming in Paris last weekend with one of the stuntmen talking to social media, showing his appreciation for the gift with a special engraved message.

Stuntman Jeremy Marinas, took to social media to post photos of the Rolexes, calling them “Best wrap gift ever.”