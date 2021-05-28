Listen Live

Kellogg’s Releases ‘Together With Pride’ Cereal Celebrating Preferred Gender Pronouns

The cereal features berry-flavoured rainbow hearts coated in edible glitter

By Kool Eats

Kellogg’s has released a limited-edition cereal designed to support the LBGTQ community and to promote a message that people do not need to fit in a single box when selecting pronouns.  The product is called Together With Pride cereal.

 

Kelloggs and GLADD have teamed up for this campaign where people can tear out a “Together Band” from each box to share and wear. 

 

Individuals can wear these bands with their pronouns, which includes representation for non-binary and transgender individuals.

 

For every box sold, the company said it will donate $3 (up to $140,000) to support GLAAD when buyers upload their receipts. The cereal boxes began to hit shelves in mid-May in anticipation of Pride Month in June.

