KELLY CLARKSON, PEYTON MANNING, JIMMY FALLON TO HOST OLYMPICS CEREMONIES

Kelly Clarkson and retired professional football player Peyton Manning announced on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that they will host the opening ceremony at the Paris Summer Olympics with ‘Sunday Night Football’ announcer Mike Tirico. The opening ceremony will take place July 26 along the Seine river, with the Olympic games to run through Aug. 11.

Clarkson also said of teaming up with Manning and Tirico: “Together, we are hosting the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympic Games. You will never see these three individuals do anything else together. This is the most random thing that they’ve done and I am down for the ride.”

Fallon will also be heading to Paris to host the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Fallon himself broke the news on his podcast channel in a YouTube clip: “It’s real, It’s happening, I’m gonna do it. I am heading to Paris. I am going to co-host the Olympics closing ceremony this summer. I had no idea that’s gonna happen…I am beyond excited, I am beyond honored!”

