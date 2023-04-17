Kelly Clarkson Releases First Two Songs From Her Upcoming ‘Divorce’ Album

Kelly Clarkson released two songs from her upcoming album Chemistry which will arrive on June 23rd!

Although not confirmed, the album is said to be about her ex Brandon Blackstock.

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good or bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down,” Kelly shared in the statement.

Both new tracks, “Me” and “Mine” are powerful, soulful anthems that will not disappoint fans.

As Kelly also shared, dropping both songs together was a methodical choice that just made sense, “We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album or relationship,” the singer expressed. “There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”

Kelly first announced chemistry was on the way last month alongside news of an exclusive Las Vegas show, chemistry… an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Set to start Friday, July 28 and run through August 19.