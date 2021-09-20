Kelly Clarkson Will Release A Christmas Song This Week!

“Christmas Isn’t Canceled’ is the name of the track and we can’t wait! Although we should wait, because it’s still September!

Kelly Clarkson loves Christmas music, and she’s releasing a new Christmas song for the 2021 holiday season called “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).”

“Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” is the first song from her upcoming ninth studio album. The song follows Clarkson’s 2020 holiday offerings “Under the Mistletoe” with Brett Eldredge and a cover of Vince Vance & the Valiants’ “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

