Kelly Osbourne Returns To Rehab!
Kelly continues to battle alcoholism
According to reports, Kelly has entered rehab for the seventh time after relapsing earlier this year.
The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has entered a facility in Austin, Texas.
The TV star and singer admitted in April she’d suffered an alcohol relapse after almost four years of sobriety and had a “nervous breakdown” amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
Kelly also recently split from her boy friend after a year, and then there is her mom’s scandalous departure from “The Talk” and her father’s Parkinson’s disease.
We wish her well!