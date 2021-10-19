Kelly Osbourne Returns To Rehab!

According to reports, Kelly has entered rehab for the seventh time after relapsing earlier this year.

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has entered a facility in Austin, Texas.

The TV star and singer admitted in April she’d suffered an alcohol relapse after almost four years of sobriety and had a “nervous breakdown” amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kelly also recently split from her boy friend after a year, and then there is her mom’s scandalous departure from “The Talk” and her father’s Parkinson’s disease.

We wish her well!