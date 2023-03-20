Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are Re-Teaming for “Good Burger 2”

It’s official: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will reunite for a Good Burger sequel that’s set to hit Paramount Plus later this year. The duo revealed the news during a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night, noting that they will start filming in the summer.

Good Burger 2 takes place in a present-day version of the fictional fast food restaurant of the same name, with Thompson reprising his role as Dexter Reed and Mitchell as Ed, the store’s hilariously oblivious cashier.

The original Good Burger premiered in 1997 as a spinoff of the Good Burger sketch in All That, the Nickelodeon comedy series both Thompson and Mitchell starred in.