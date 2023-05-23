Kenan Thompson Takes A Break From Filming “Good Burger 2” To Buy Coffee For Cops!

Kenan Thompson is filming “Good Burger 2” in Newport, Rhode Island . . . and on Saturday, he brought coffee and donuts to the local police station.

Thompson and Newport Mayor Xaykham Khamsyvoravong stopped by the Newport Police Department with the morning snacks and posed for pictures with the officers.

Cops thanked the Emmys host and the politician on Facebook.

The officers admitted that they do indeed “really do love coffee and donuts.”

SNL’ is among the many scripted television shows currently not in production due to the long Writers Guild of America strike, which is approaching its third week.

“Good Burger” is now a cult-classic from 1997 starring Thompson and Ken Mitchell!