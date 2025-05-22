RAINFALL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE REGION click here for details
It’s Not Easy Being Green — Or Giving a Graduation Speech, But Kermit’s Doing Both

Published May 22, 2025
By Charlie

.Yes, that Kermit — the beloved Muppet with a heart of gold and a surprisingly relatable outlook on life — is set to deliver the commencement address for the class of 2025.

And honestly? We can’t think of anyone more qualified to speak about navigating life’s chaos with grace, humour, and maybe the occasional banjo solo.

A Full-Circle Muppet Moment!

This isn’t a random choice either. The connection runs deep: Jim Henson, creator of the Muppets and the original voice of Kermit, graduated from the University of Maryland back in 1960. He even created the OG frog puppet using one of his mother’s coats and a ping-pong ball (DIY queen energy).

The campus is also home to a bronze statue of Henson and Kermit, so it’s safe to say the frog already feels right at home.

RELATED: A study finds female frogs fake death to avoid mating

More Than Just a Puppet

While it might seem quirky, Kermit’s wisdom, like “it’s not easy being green,” has hit home for generations. And in a world where adulting feels harder than ever, his gentle, honest take on life might be exactly what grads need to hear.

So congrats to the UMD grads — not only did you earn your degree, but you also get a pep talk from an actual cultural icon.

Now that’s what we call frog goals.

