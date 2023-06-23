Kesha and Dr. Luke Resolve Years-Long Legal Dispute

Kesha and Dr. Luke agreed to a resolution regarding their dispute that dates back to 2014.

Posting the same statements on their respective verified Instagram pages, Kesha and Dr. Luke said that they have “agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution.”

The singer had been engaged in a long back-and-forth legal battle with Gottwald, stemming from a 2014 lawsuit she filed against him seeking to get out of her recording contract and alleging he drugged, emotionally abused and sexually assaulted her.

Dr. Luke has long denied those claims and filed a countersuit citing defamation and breach of contract against the “TiK ToK” singer the same year.

The legal proceedings prompted the #FreeKesha movement on social media, with fans and advocates calling for the singer’s release from her existing contract with Gottwald and his Kemosabe Records.

In 2016, a judge ultimately denied Kesha’s request to be released from her contract. She has released three albums since then, including her fifth studio album “Gag Order” released in May.

The settlement announced Thursday comes after a recent court ruling that presented new challenges for Dr. Luke to succeed in his defamation lawsuit at trial, according to Reuters.