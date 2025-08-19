‘Ketamine Queen’ Reaches Plea Deal in Matthew Perry’s Overdose Case

A woman dubbed the “Ketamine Queen” has officially agreed to plead guilty in connection with the overdose death of beloved Friends actor Matthew Perry.

On Monday, Jasveen Sangha became the fifth—and final—person charged in the high-profile case to reach a plea agreement with U.S. federal prosecutors. Her decision to plead guilty means the trial, which had been scheduled for September, will no longer move forward.

Sangha faces five federal criminal charges, including supplying the ketamine that was found to be the main cause of Perry’s tragic death.

Known among clients for her prolific drug dealing, Sangha’s nickname, the “Ketamine Queen,” reflected her role in an underground drug scene with serious consequences.

Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home in October 2023. The medical examiner later confirmed that ketamine—a powerful anaesthetic often used in surgeries—was the leading factor in his death.