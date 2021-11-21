Kevin Hart, Damon Wayans and more set for ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ and ‘The Facts of Life’ live revival!

If you’re a nostalgic soul who grew up watching entertainment like cable television, this news will cheer you right up.

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience” will be recreating episodes of “Diff’rent Strokes” and “The Facts of Life” when it returns to ABC, according to Variety

Show host Jimmy Kimmel revealed the news on his talk show explaining that it would be a 90-minute special where the actors will re-enact classic sitcom episodes from the original and its spinoff.

Kimmel revealed that Kevin Hart will step into the role of Arnold, previously played by Gary Coleman.

John Lithgow will appear as Mr. Dummond, while Ann Dowd and Damon Wayans will play Mrs. Garrett and Willis, respectively.

Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, Jim Burrows and Brent Miller are set to produce.

The live event will take place on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 7.

“Diff’rent Strokes” aired on the network from 1978-85 with Coleman, Todd Bridges, Conrad Bain, Dana Plato and Charlotte Rae, while “The Facts of Life” ran from 1979-88.