Kevin Hart in Wheelchair

Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair after a backyard foot race.

Wednesday night, he was at a BBQ and former NFL star Stevan Ridley was there. The two got into a debate over who could run faster between them, and Kevin decided it would be a good idea to challenge the former running back to a race thinking that he’d for sure beat him.

Kevin ended up tearing his abdomen and hip abductors during this fun little race, is unable to walk and has been left wheelchair bound.

He shared his story in an Instagram post saying: “To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above; it’s not a game, respect that age. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it”.

No idea how long Kevin will be in a wheelchair or what his recovery will look like.

