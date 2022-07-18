Kevin Hart provides an update on Will Smith’s mental space after Oscar assault on Chris Rock

Kevin Hart has reassured fans that Will Smith is in a “better space” now than he was following his Oscars slap controversy in March.

Will stepped away from the public eye after apologizing for slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Throughout an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Will’s friend Kevin was asked if he had spoken to him since the controversy, and he shared an update.

“Ah, yeah, look, Will is apologetic, you know, he’s in a better space, of course, than what he was after,” he said. “People are human, and as humans, sometimes we make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past. It’s about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward.”

Kevin Hart added that he hopes Will and Chris can move on from the incident and that his friend won’t be judged by his behaviour at the awards show forever.

“I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best,” Kevin continued. “I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on, and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so.” WATCH the interview below..