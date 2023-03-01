Key Sleep Behaviours That Help You Live Longer!

We have already been told that we need between 7-9 hours of sleep daily, but most of us don’t get that. Not only that, many people struggle to even have a good night’s rest.

New research suggests overall sleep habits throughout the week could be the real key to a longer life.

Researchers say five sleep indicators have been shown to improve longevity in some individuals.

The five sleep factors were: ideal sleep duration of seven to eight hours a night. Difficulty falling asleep no more than two times a week; trouble staying asleep no more than two times a week; not using any sleep medication; and feeling well rested after waking up at least five days a week.

Researchers also factored in other risks of dying like socioeconomic status, smoking and alcohol consumption and other medical conditions.

They found that those who had all five favourable sleep factors were 30 percent less likely to die for any reason, 21 percent less likely to die from heart disease, and 19 percent less likely to die from cancer.

Those who checked off all the sleep factor boxes were also 40 percent less likely to die of other causes like accidents or other diseases and infections.

Additionally, they found that youth who have their sleep habits on track are less likely to die early.

