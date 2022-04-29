You Can Help Mom Celebrate Mother’s Day With A KFC Fried Chicken Bouquet

KFC is teaming up with Proflowers to deliver special fried chicken bouquets. Naturally, KFC is calling it the Kentucky Fried Buckquet. And it’s all just for mom.

The Kentucky Fried Buckquet (pronounced buck-kay, per KFC), which we first saw at Food & Wine, is available to those purchasing the KFC Side Lovers Meal between May 1 and May 3. However, said purchasing must take place through the KFC mobile app or website, as it’s not available in restaurants.

Those purchasing this fried chicken bouquet will receive a promo code to redeem the Buckquet kit from Proflowers, which includes a dozen roses, a glass vase, a KFC vase applique, eight skewers, and a card.

Most importantly, the kit doesn’t actually include chicken. That’s a separate purchase—so choose mom’s favourite chicken accordingly. Paired with the Side Lovers Meal, KFC is down to fully cater to Mother’s Day brunch. While one might wonder if moms really like KFC that much.

While KFC and Proflowers are vital partners in this, the Kentucky Fried Buckquet is a DIY project after all. So the perfect fried chicken bouquet design is all about celebrating mom. And eating some tasty chicken.