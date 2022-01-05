Listen Live

KFC Beyond Chicken In A Bucket Is Coming!

The famous Chicken franchise is about to launch Vegan Fried Chicken!

By Kool Eats

After working with Beyond Meat to perfect plant-based chicken for two years, KFC is finally launching Beyond Fried Chicken at its 4,000 locations nationwide.

 

 

Beyond Fried Chicken can be ordered à la carte in six-piece or 12-piece sizes, or as part of KFC’s first plant-based combo meal which comes with KFC Secret Recipe Fries (which do not contain animal ingredients) and a medium drink. Prices vary by location.

 

Related: KFC Holiday Sweaters For A Bucket of Chicken…

 

 

While Beyond Fried Chicken itself does not contain animal products, KFC notes that the plant-based chicken is not prepared in a vegan-friendly way as it shares equipment with other menu items, including chicken.

 

 

The Beyond Fried Chicken is available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide while supplies last.

Related posts

Here Are the Top Tim Hortons Timbits of 2021

Blame Canada For French Fry Shortage at McDonald’s In Japan

TikTok Is Launching A Food Delivery Service