KFC Beyond Chicken In A Bucket Is Coming!
The famous Chicken franchise is about to launch Vegan Fried Chicken!
After working with Beyond Meat to perfect plant-based chicken for two years, KFC is finally launching Beyond Fried Chicken at its 4,000 locations nationwide.
Beyond Fried Chicken can be ordered à la carte in six-piece or 12-piece sizes, or as part of KFC’s first plant-based combo meal which comes with KFC Secret Recipe Fries (which do not contain animal ingredients) and a medium drink. Prices vary by location.
While Beyond Fried Chicken itself does not contain animal products, KFC notes that the plant-based chicken is not prepared in a vegan-friendly way as it shares equipment with other menu items, including chicken.
The Beyond Fried Chicken is available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide while supplies last.