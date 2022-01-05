KFC Beyond Chicken In A Bucket Is Coming!

After working with Beyond Meat to perfect plant-based chicken for two years, KFC is finally launching Beyond Fried Chicken at its 4,000 locations nationwide.

Beyond Fried Chicken can be ordered à la carte in six-piece or 12-piece sizes, or as part of KFC’s first plant-based combo meal which comes with KFC Secret Recipe Fries (which do not contain animal ingredients) and a medium drink. Prices vary by location.

Related: KFC Holiday Sweaters For A Bucket of Chicken…

While Beyond Fried Chicken itself does not contain animal products, KFC notes that the plant-based chicken is not prepared in a vegan-friendly way as it shares equipment with other menu items, including chicken.

The Beyond Fried Chicken is available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide while supplies last.