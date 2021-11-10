KFC Holiday Sweater For A Bucket Of Chicken

What a dilemma when you bring a bucket of chicken to a holiday party but the bucket is too hot to hold!

Finally, KFC has finally solved that eternal struggle by creating the Finger-Lickin’ Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger, a holiday sweater designed to fit the chain’s signature buckets!

The branded merch design includes built-in mittens to keep your hands toasty and poultry hot!

From Nov. 9 to 11, or at least until the product is sold out, customers who order a qualifying KFC bucket meal via the brand’s website or app will have a chance to claim a free Finger-Lickin’ Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger.

The Bucket hugger will be mailed out in December, arriving in time for the holidays. In addition to the Bucket Hugger, the chain has designed holiday buckets!