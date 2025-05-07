Kids Are Googling Hilarious Questions About Adults—And Honestly, They're Not Wrong

It looks like Gen Alpha is coming for us… via Google.

The internet has spoken, and according to new data from Google Trends, kids have questions—and we, the tired, Disney-loving, caffeine-dependent adults, are squarely in their sights.

Here are some of the top trending questions kids have been Googling that start with “Why are adults so…” and, um, we kinda feel attacked.

1. “Why are adults so mean?”

Because you’ve asked us to explain Wi-Fi for the fifth time today and spilled your juice on the dog. Again.

2. “Why are adults so obsessed with Disney?”

Because paying bills is hard and pretending we’re still kids is easier. Also, we grew up with The Lion King, and that’s culture.

3. “Why are adults so stupid?”

We’d answer, but we forgot the question while trying to remember our Netflix password.

4. “Why are adults so tired?”

Between work, taxes, your 17 school events a week, and keeping plants alive, we’re one more sleepless night away from becoming dust.

5. “Why are adults so condescending to kids?”

Because you’re 12 and just told us TikTok is more important than history. Come back when you know what a fax machine is.

Now for the next batch: the “always” questions. And yes, these hit just as hard.

1. “Why are adults always so happy?”

We’re not. It’s a mask we wear between therapy appointments and PTO meetings.

2. “Why are adults always late to trends?”

We were busy trying to uninstall a printer.

3. “Why are adults always tired?”

See above. And also, because we stayed up until 2 a.m. watching a documentary we didn’t even like.

4. “Why are adults always busy?”

Because we’re working overtime to pay for your Roblox skins and those $30 water bottles you “had to have.”

5. “Why are adults always so unreasonable?”

We’re not. You just can’t have both an Xbox and a gaming laptop. Also, it's bedtime.

Maybe the next big question kids should Google is: "How do I become an adult?"

(Answer: You don't. You just pretend until the caffeine runs out.)