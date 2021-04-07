Kim K Joins The Billionaire Club

The “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” star was included for the first time on Forbes list of the world’s billionaires.

Her claim to fame started with the reality TV show, but she became a very savvy businesswoman launching her cosmetics and shapewear lines.

According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian is now worth $1 billion thanks to two lucrative businesses – KKW and Skims – as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments.”

Kim now joins her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West and half-sister Kylie in this very exclusive club.

Kim launches her beauty line in 2017, promoting and selling products online, and then launches her shapewear line Skims in 2019.