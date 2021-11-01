Listen Live

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Hold Hands During Theme Park Outing!

New couple alert or just friends?

By Dirt/Divas

Just weeks after smooching on the small screen during her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live,” Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands at a California theme park.

The reality star and comedian were seen holding hands on a rollercoaster, though an insider told the outlet that it was “just friends hanging out” because the two “hang in the same circles.”

The pair went to the theme park with Kardashian’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her fiancé Travis Barker. Davidson and Barker are friends through musician Machine Gun Kelly.

