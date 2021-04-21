Kim Kardashian Has Billionaires, Royals, A-List Celeb And Athletes Lined Up To Date Her

Must be nice!

Kim is single and ready to mingle after pulling the plug on her marriage to Kanye West! It’s like she’s living her very own version of The Bachelorette! (I smell another reality TV show)

According to reports, people are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up. People are also trying to reach out to her via DM.

A source tells Page Six, though, that Kardashian won’t be jumping back into the dating pool anytime soon.

“She’s not dating anyone because, if she were, it would be a career move. She can’t go to restaurants now on dates … She can’t date quietly; she doesn’t even understand what that would be like.”

For now, it appears Kim is focused on her law school, taking care of her kids, and soaking up the fact that she was recently added to the World’s richest list after Forbes announced its list of the World’s billionaires.