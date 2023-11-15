Kim Kardashian IS GQ ‘Men of the Year’

Kim Kardashian, she’s the man.

The 43-year-old mother-of-four has been named GQ magazine’s “Tycoon of the Year” as part of its 2023 Men of the Year covers, whose other honorees are actor Jacob Elordi and rapper Travis Scott, on newsstands Nov. 28.

The reason for the honour? Her Skims clothing company is starting a men’s line.

In the cover shot, Kardashian wears an oversized suit jacket, pinstripe white button-down shirt and tie as she licks off orange Cheetos dust from her thumb, not unlike something a law school student would eat between studying — which is something she told the mag she spends two or three hours doing daily.

Along with cramming for the California Bar Exam, Kardashian just launched Skims Men as a new offering in her successful $4 billion shapewear business, along with a partnership as the official underwear of the NBA.

Kardashian believes that just like women who can sometimes feel insecure about their bodies and use shapewear to smooth their figures, men have just as many insecurities, “whether they talk about them or not.”

Plus, she said she “wanted men to find out what all the hype is about.”