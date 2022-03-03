Kim Kardashian is Legally Single

Kim asked a judge to grant her request to be legally single from Kanye West after almost eight years of marriage.

Kim filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye. The couple has four children ranging in age from 2 to 8.

West has publicly appealed for Kim to come home and back to their marriage.

Kim is currently linked to SNL star Pete Davidson.

Kardashian petitioned to end the marriage through a bifurcation proceeding, which allows for a change in marital status while other issues are addressed.

“The Court grants termination of the marital status,” the judge said in a written order issued after a public hearing.