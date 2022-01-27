New Study Finds That Kim Kardashian’s ‘Slim Thick’ Figure Is Harmful For Body Image

A study conducted by Toronto’s York University discovered that “slim-thick” imagery online causes more body dissatisfaction amongst young women.

The study named Kim Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner as influencers who contribute to the discontent women feel about their bodies because of their online content.

“The hashtags #thick, #thicc and #slimthick have 6.2 million, 3.4 million, and 1 million posts on Instagram respectively, and the hashtag #slimthicc has 134 million tags on TikTok,” the researchers said of 2021 social media trends.

Back in the late 90s, women wanted the Kate Moss frame which was petite with a smaller chest and body frame. This was all before social media. But those Kardashian curves are not all that they’re cracked up to be…

It’s become routine to digitally alter photos, the York University study said, “thus making the thin ideal even thinner and less attainable for the average woman.”

The study also found that the thin-thick body causes more weight and appearance dissatisfaction than the thinner imagery seen on social media, the study found.

According to the study, appearance perfectionism — like attempting to unhealthily attain the body of a Kardashian — can cause disordered eating, unhealthy weight-control behaviours, low self-esteem and social anxiety.

Best to unfollow those influencers…

