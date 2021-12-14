Kim Kardashian Passes The Baby Bar In Her Bid To Become A Lawyer

Kim announced on Twitter that she passed California’s First-year law student’s exam, which is a day-long test required of aspiring lawyers in the state who are not taking the traditional path of attending law school.

OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. pic.twitter.com/44UiguM4bJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

Passing the test–better known as the baby bar–means Kardashian can continue her legal studies and will be able to take the full bar exam.

Kim announced in 2019 that she was studying to become a lawyer.

This was Kim’s third attempt at this baby bar exam, as she let it be known. And it was a good thing she passed this time because California typically allows people to take the First-Year Law Students’ Examination just three times but gave anyone who failed the June 2020 exam one extra try due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kardashian, whose father Robert Kardashian was on O.J. Simpson’s defence team during his 1995 murder trial, has previously said that she wants to become a lawyer to work on criminal justice reform.