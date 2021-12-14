Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Kim Kardashian Passes The Baby Bar In Her Bid To Become A Lawyer

Good job Kim!

By Dirt/Divas

Kim announced on Twitter that she passed California’s First-year law student’s exam, which is a day-long test required of aspiring lawyers in the state who are not taking the traditional path of attending law school.

 

Passing the test–better known as the baby bar–means Kardashian can continue her legal studies and will be able to take the full bar exam.
Kim announced in 2019 that she was studying to become a lawyer.

 

This was Kim’s third attempt at this baby bar exam, as she let it be known. And it was a good thing she passed this time because California typically allows people to take the First-Year Law Students’ Examination just three times but gave anyone who failed the June 2020 exam one extra try due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

Related: Is this real? Kim and Pete Davidson?

 

Kardashian, whose father Robert Kardashian was on O.J. Simpson’s defence team during his 1995 murder trial, has previously said that she wants to become a lawyer to work on criminal justice reform.

Related posts

The Golden Globe Nominations Are Out, But Does It Really Matter?

Avril Lavigne Plans To Turn ‘Sk8er Boi’ Into A Movie

‘Interview with the Vampire’ Author, Anne Rice has Died at 80