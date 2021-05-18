Listen Live

Kim Kardashian Is The Proud Owner Of This Iconic Janet Jackson Music Video Outfit

Celebrating Janet's birthday in style

By Dirt/Divas

In honour and in celebration of Janet Jackson’s birthday, Kim Kardashian spent a small fortune to bid on one of Jackson’s classic music video outfits.

 

With a winning bid of $25,000, Kardashian became the proud owner of a custom-made top and pants worn by Jackson in her 1993 “If” video.

 

And we know this because she posted about it on her Instagram story, right after wishing Ms. Jackson a Happy Birthday.

 

The “Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” auction was held in partnership with Julien’s Auctions through Sunday, May 16, aka Jackson’s 55th birthday. Selling more than 1,000 items including memorabilia from her career, as well as personal treasures, with proceeds going to Compassion International, an organization that helps children escape poverty.

