Kim Kardashian’s Skims Will Dress Team USA At Tokyo Olympics

Kim Kardashian’s clothing company, Skims, announced today that they will be providing the official loungewear for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I am honored to announce that @SKIMS is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear for the athletes this year in Tokyo, and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM,” says Kim!

Kardashian also expanded the significance of her selection in an Instagram post on Monday, emphasizing the special connection she feels to the Olympics through her stepparent, Caitlyn Jenner, who won the decathlon event at the Summer Olympics in 1976.

Lingering Covid concerns have been clouding this year’s Olympics, which were originally canceled last year. But for now, despite some individual drop-outs, the games will go on. And Team USA will be lounging around in Skims during it all.