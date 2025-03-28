King Charles III Briefly Hospitalized Amid Cancer Treatment Side Effects

King Charles III was hospitalized briefly on Thursday due to temporary side effects from his scheduled cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

The 76-year-old monarch had to cancel his engagements for Thursday afternoon and Friday as a precaution. His health has been a topic of global concern since he publicly revealed his undisclosed cancer diagnosis last year.

While he took a step back from public duties for about three months, he continued with essential state responsibilities, including reviewing government papers and meeting the prime minister.

His illness adds another layer of pressure to the British royal family, which is already navigating change following the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The news also comes as Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, faces her cancer battle. Kate, who is married to Prince William, took a six-month break before resuming public appearances.

King Charles's medical team remains optimistic about his recovery, and further updates are expected in the coming days.