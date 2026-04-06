🎤 The King of Pop Is Getting the Full Soundtrack Treatment

Dust off your moonwalk… because Michael Jackson is heading back into the spotlight in a big way.

Sony Music just dropped the tracklist for the upcoming biopic soundtrack “Michael: Songs from the Motion Picture”, and honestly? It reads like the world’s most elite karaoke playlist.

The album lands April 24, the same day the film Michael hits theatres via Lionsgate and Universal Pictures. Translation: you can cry, dance, and dramatically stare out your car window to “Human Nature” all in one day.

🎶 A Tracklist That’s Basically a Greatest Hits Power Move

We’re talking 13 songs that span Jackson’s entire era of dominance, from his Jackson 5 beginnings to his “every human on Earth knows this song” solo years.

You’ve got the childhood classics:

“I’ll Be There”

“ABC”

“I Want You Back”

“The Love You Save”

And then… the absolute heavy hitters:

“Billie Jean”

“Thriller”

“Beat It”

“Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough”

“Bad”

Basically, if you’ve ever involuntarily danced in a grocery store aisle… It’s probably on this list.

RELATED: Michael Jackson Is Back on the Global Charts — Because Icon Energy Never Expires

🎬 What the Movie Is All About

The film Michael promises to go beyond just the music (which is already a massive flex). It dives into Jackson’s rise from a wildly talented kid leading The Jackson 5 to becoming one of the most iconic performers in history.

Think:

Behind-the-scenes moments

Early career struggles and triumphs

And those legendary performances that made him… well, him

It’s being billed as a front-row seat to the making of a global superstar, the kind of story where the talent is undeniable, and the ambition is turned up to eleven.

Between the soundtrack and the film dropping the same day, April 24 is shaping up to be a full-blown nostalgia event.

So clear your schedule, warm up those dance moves, and prepare to argue with your friends about which song is the best. (It’s “Billie Jean.” We’re not debating it. 😏)