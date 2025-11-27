Michael Jackson Is Back on the Global Charts — Because Icon Energy Never Expires

Just when you thought the King of Pop had already ruled every chart possible, Michael Jackson has casually re-entered the global spotlight.

This week, he landed two songs on Billboard’s worldwide charts, proving that decades later, his music still hits harder than your 90s mixtape.

The Tracks Making a Comeback

🕺 “Beat It” has made its first-ever appearance on the global rankings, debuting at:

No. 171 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

No. 188 on the Billboard Global 200

✨ Meanwhile, “Billie Jean” is climbing higher than ever:

No. 44 on Global Excl. U.S.

No. 49 on Global 200

And yes — it’s now spent 118 weeks on the chart. Because legends don’t do limited runs.

Thriller Is Still Thrillering

The iconic Thriller album continues to dominate:

No. 40 on the Billboard 200

No. 20 on Top Album Sales

No. 7 on Catalogue Albums

Over in the UK, the love is just as real:

The Essential Michael Jackson sits at No. 9

Bad at No. 83

Thriller is still charting at No. 87

Honestly? The man’s discography could run for office at this point.

So, Why the Sudden Surge?

A newly released biopic trailer has reignited global interest, sending fans straight back to their playlists, vinyl collections, and dramatic living-room dance routines.

The full biopic is set to drop on April 24, and judging by the numbers? The nostalgia wave has officially arrived.

Michael Jackson didn’t just make music. He made permanent residency in pop culture. And in 2025, he’s still moonwalking past half the industry.