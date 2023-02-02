MICHAEL JACKSON’S NEPHEW JAAFAR JACKSON TO PLAY KING OF POP IN UPCOMING BIOPIC

Jaafar Jackson will portray his uncle, the legendary Michael Jackson, in the upcoming biopic “Michael,” director Antoine Fuqua announced on social media. “Michael” will be the first major film role for Jaafar Jackson, the second-youngest son to Jermaine Jackson, whose brother was Michael Jackson.

“Michael” will depict the legacy of the man who became known as the King of Pop. According to Lionsgate Studios, the film will explore all aspects of Jackosn’s life, “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.” The film is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate. Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, said “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”