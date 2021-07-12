KOOL Celebrities: This New Naomi Osaka Barbie is Awesome!
15 LOVE. NAILED IT. THAT'S A TENNIS REFERENCE!
Mattel is back at it again, and we love it! As part of the Barbie “Role Models” series, a new doll has been unveiled!
Check out the Naomi Osaka Barbie Doll:
The doll will retail for 30 bucks, and can be purchased on Mattel.com or Amazon!
I first teamed up with @Barbie in 2019 and today we’re introducing the Barbie Role Model Naomi Osaka doll. I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything: https://t.co/GrPuW1WkMn
Fun fact : (the doll is wearing my outfit from the 2020 Australian Open lol) pic.twitter.com/DlL98lNfQj
— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 12, 2021