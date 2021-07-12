KOOL Celebrities: This New Naomi Osaka Barbie is Awesome!

Mattel is back at it again, and we love it! As part of the Barbie “Role Models” series, a new doll has been unveiled!

Check out the Naomi Osaka Barbie Doll:

The doll will retail for 30 bucks, and can be purchased on Mattel.com or Amazon!