KOOL CELEBS: Dolly Gets The “Vaccine” She Funded!
Who doesn't love Dolly?
Can we just make Dolly Parton a saint already? I-, just-, the woman is perfect!
The country legend shared on Twitter an amazing video: of her receiving the COVID-19 vaccine that she funded!
Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021
She had donated 1 million bucks to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre to help the research process.
DOLLY IS THE BEST!