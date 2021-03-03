Listen Live

KOOL CELEBS: Dolly Gets The “Vaccine” She Funded!

Who doesn't love Dolly?

By Josh, Kool Celebrities

Can we just make Dolly Parton a saint already? I-, just-, the woman is perfect!

The country legend shared on Twitter an amazing video: of her receiving the COVID-19 vaccine that she funded!

She had donated 1 million bucks to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre to help the research process.
DOLLY IS THE BEST!

Related posts

KOOL VIRAL: Check Out These AWESOME Canada Post Vans!

Tiger Woods Thanks Fellow Golfers For Their Support!

Want to Own a French Village Decorated by Johnny Depp?