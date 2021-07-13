KOOL CELEBS: Emmy Nominations Are Out, And Barriers Are Being BROKEN!

The 2021 Emmy nominations have finally come out, and history is being made!

MJ Rodriguez from “Pose” has become the first transgender woman to be nominated for a lead role category! Prior to MJ, the only transgender actors to receive nominations were Laverne Cox and Rain Valdez.

Check out the entire list of nominees below:

Lead Actor, Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Conan”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Lead Actor, Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Rege Jean-Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Lead Actress, Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tail”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton”

Lead Actress, Limited Series

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Limited Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

O-T Fagbenle, T”he Handmaid’s Tale”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Oslo”

“Uncle Frank”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

Outstanding Guest Actor, Comedy Series

Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”

Dan Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Outstanding Guest Actor, Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Guest Actress, Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

McKenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Daveed Diigs, “Hamilton”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, “Top Chef”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!