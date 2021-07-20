KOOL CELEBS: This Boy Band Reunites After A Seven-Year Hiatus!

After a seven year wait, fans of BIG TIME RUSH will be delighted to hear…

THE BOYS ARE BACK!

The group announced two new shows:

WE ARE BACK! It’s been a minute, but we couldn’t be more excited to see you! Lets make up for lost time.

Dec 15 – Chicago Theater, Chicago, IL

Dec 18 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY



Don’t forgot to sign up for first access to pre-sale tickets!

LINK IN BIO pic.twitter.com/Mokn5euLvV — Big Time Rush (@bigtimerush) July 19, 2021

It’s been seven years since the group disbanded, but they’ve performed here and there on the 10 year anniversary of the group being together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Time Rush (@bigtimerush)

Are you excited for their return?