KOOL CELEBS: This Boy Band Reunites After A Seven-Year Hiatus!

A BIG TIME announcement 😲

By Josh, Kool Celebrities

After a seven year wait, fans of BIG TIME RUSH will be delighted to hear…

THE BOYS ARE BACK!

The group announced two new shows:

It’s been seven years since the group disbanded, but they’ve performed here and there on the 10 year anniversary of the group being together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Time Rush (@bigtimerush)

Are you excited for their return?

