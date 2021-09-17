KOOL ENTERTAINMENT: A 90’s Classic Is Getting A Celeb-FILLED Reboot!

Everyone’s childhood favourite is set to return (at least if you’re a 90’s baby or someone who loved Family Channel).

The Proud Family is getting a REBOOT!

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has already quite the superstar cast. Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, and Keke Palmer are set to be the reoccurring family, BUT there’s a TON of celebs on the guest list! Chance the Rapper, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo and more are set to be on the show.

Check out the teaser below. No release date yet!

Are you excited?