KOOL ENTERTAINMENT: “You” Returns For A Thrilling Third Season!

This dude is creepy... Best believe it!

By Josh, Kool Celebrities, Videos

Netflix has been pumping out season after season of originals and this one is CREEPY!

“YOU” returns for Season three, following the stalker-killer Joe, played by Penn Badgley.

Check out the new teaser trailer below:

The third season comes out October 15th! Are you excited?

