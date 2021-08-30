KOOL ENTERTAINMENT: “You” Returns For A Thrilling Third Season!
This dude is creepy... Best believe it!
Netflix has been pumping out season after season of originals and this one is CREEPY!
“YOU” returns for Season three, following the stalker-killer Joe, played by Penn Badgley.
Check out the new teaser trailer below:
First comes Love. Then comes baby.
You Season 3 premieres October 15. pic.twitter.com/hiGs2MEdVv
August 30, 2021
The third season comes out October 15th! Are you excited?