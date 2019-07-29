KOOL FM’s Payroll Payoff is back… But we’ve sweetened the deal because it’s the Cash and Trips Edition.

This time… when you get on the payroll you have the chance to either win $100 an hour, or get into the weekly grand prize draw to win an all-inclusive trip for 2, to the sunny south courtesy of Ocean Hotels, Transat and tripcentral.ca.

Fill out the forum below, then be listening for your name Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm for your chance to win Cash or a Trip! The best part, once your on the Payroll, you’re there until someone else knocks you off. So what will you choose?

The easiest way to make a dime… Is getting paid on KOOL FM company time!

The KOOL FM Payroll Payoff Cash & Trips Edition! Brought to you by ___________ from Barrie’s # 1 at work station, 1075 KOOL FM!

