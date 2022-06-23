Listen Live

KOOL FM’S $1000 MINUTE – JUNE 23RD AT 2PM

$1,000 Minute Game – Thurs, June 23RD – 2PM What is the Spanish word used for […]

By $1,000 Minute

$1,000 Minute Game – Thurs, June 23RD – 2PM

  1. What is the Spanish word used for an afternoon rest or nap? (Siesta)
  1. Name the Scottish inventor that is famous for having invented the telephone. (Alexander Graham Bell)
  1. How many pockets does a pool table have? (6)
  1. Name the American singer who was known as the ‘King of Pop’ and famous for his moonwalk dance. (Michael Jackson)
  1. How many inches are in one foot?  (12)
  1. How many Canadian teams are in the NHL? (7 – Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver)
  1. SPELL: Buoyant. (B U O Y A N T)
  1. What is the term used relating to someone who does horseback riding? (Equestrian)
  1. Name the sluggish tree-dwellers that are considered the slowest mammal in the world. (Sloths)
  1. What is the name of the scale used to measure the spiciness of chilli peppers? (Scoville)

Related posts

No related posts.