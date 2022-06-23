KOOL FM’S $1000 MINUTE – JUNE 23RD AT 2PM
$1,000 Minute Game – Thurs, June 23RD – 2PM
- What is the Spanish word used for an afternoon rest or nap? (Siesta)
- Name the Scottish inventor that is famous for having invented the telephone. (Alexander Graham Bell)
- How many pockets does a pool table have? (6)
- Name the American singer who was known as the ‘King of Pop’ and famous for his moonwalk dance. (Michael Jackson)
- How many inches are in one foot? (12)
- How many Canadian teams are in the NHL? (7 – Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver)
- SPELL: Buoyant. (B U O Y A N T)
- What is the term used relating to someone who does horseback riding? (Equestrian)
- Name the sluggish tree-dwellers that are considered the slowest mammal in the world. (Sloths)
- What is the name of the scale used to measure the spiciness of chilli peppers? (Scoville)