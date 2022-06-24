Listen Live

KOOL FM’S $1000 MINUTE – JUNE 24 @2PM

$1,000 Minute Game – Fri, June 24th – 2PM What plant makes up most of the […]

By $1,000 Minute

$1,000 Minute Game – Fri, June 24th – 2PM

  1. What plant makes up most of the great panda’s diet? (Bamboo)
  1. Before ‘Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch’, Mark Wahlberg was briefly part of which American boy band? (New Kids on the Block)
  1. What is the name of the process used by plants to convert sunlight into food? (Photosynthesis)
  1. The Grand Canyon is located in which Southwestern US State? (Arizona)
  1. If you have two loonies and eight quarters, how much money do you have? ($4.00)
  1. What year did the Toronto Raptors win the NBA championship? (2019)
  1. An imaginary line drawn around the earth, equally distant from both poles is known as the WHAT? (Equator)
  1. SPELL: Amateur (A M A T E U R)
  1. Who wrote the book ‘The Cat in the Hat’? (Dr. Seuss)
  1. What is the Japanese art-form of paper folding called? (Origami)

Related posts

No related posts.