KOOL FM’S $1000 MINUTE – JUNE 24 @2PM
$1,000 Minute Game – Fri, June 24th – 2PM What plant makes up most of the […]
$1,000 Minute Game – Fri, June 24th – 2PM
- What plant makes up most of the great panda’s diet? (Bamboo)
- Before ‘Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch’, Mark Wahlberg was briefly part of which American boy band? (New Kids on the Block)
- What is the name of the process used by plants to convert sunlight into food? (Photosynthesis)
- The Grand Canyon is located in which Southwestern US State? (Arizona)
- If you have two loonies and eight quarters, how much money do you have? ($4.00)
- What year did the Toronto Raptors win the NBA championship? (2019)
- An imaginary line drawn around the earth, equally distant from both poles is known as the WHAT? (Equator)
- SPELL: Amateur (A M A T E U R)
- Who wrote the book ‘The Cat in the Hat’? (Dr. Seuss)
- What is the Japanese art-form of paper folding called? (Origami)