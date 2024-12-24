Kool FM's Top 50 of 2024

When we think back on 2024 - we’ll always remember it as the year of Taylor's Eras Tour, a Brat Summer, that time Beyonce went country, the return of Donald Trump AND of course - all the incredible music

Photograph by Platon for TIME



KOOL FM is kicking off the New Year by counting down the 50 best songs of 2024.

Starting at 10am on January 1st! And just in case you like to sleep in – we’ll do it all again at 3pm! Who will be number 1? You’ll have to wait and see!

The Kool FM Top 50 Countdown of 2024 – January 1st at 10am an then again at 3pm

Kool FM's Top 50 of 2023

1 MILEY CYRUS Flowers

2 ED SHEERAN Eyes Closed

3 DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA I'm Good (Blue)

4 REVE Whitney

5 MEGHAN TRAINOR Made You Look

6 JAMIE FINE If Anything's Left

7 DUA LIPA Dance The Night

8 P!NK TRUSTFALL

9 TALK Run Away To Mars

10 SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS Unholy

11 LUKE COMBS Fast Car

12 TAYLOR SWIFT Cruel Summer

13 TATE MCRAE uh oh

14 OLIVIA RODRIGO Vampire

15 TAYLOR SWIFT Karma

16 DEAN LEWIS How Do I Say Goodbye

17 POST MALONE Chemical

18 LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS Next To You f/Kane Brown

19 LEWIS CAPALDI Forget Me

20 PRESTON PABLO For Keeps

21 CHARLOTTE CARDIN Confetti

22 JONAS BROTHERS Waffle House

23 NICKELBACK Those Days

24 TAYLOR SWIFT Anti-Hero

25 STEPHEN SANCHEZ Until I Found You

26 WALK OFF THE EARTH My Stupid Heart

27 LEWIS CAPALDI Wish You The Best

28 ROSA LINN SNAP

29 P!NK Never Gonna Not Dance Again

30 LOUD LUXURY These Nights f/KIDDO

31 NIALL HORAN Heaven

32 TAYLOR SWIFT Lavender Haze

33 D. GUETTA/ANNE-MARIE/C. LERAY Baby Don't Hurt Me

34 MILEY CYRUS Jaded

35 MORGAN WALLEN Last Night

36 SOFIA CAMARA Never Be Yours

37 LOUD LUXURY & TWO FRIENDS If Only I f/Bebe Rexha

38 SAM SMITH I'm Not Here To Make Friends

39 LIZZO Special f/SZA

40 METRO BOOMIN Creepin' f/The Weeknd, 21 Sav.

41 ONEREPUBLIC Runaway

42 MILEY CYRUS Used To Be Young

43 LIL NAS X Star Walkin (League Of Legends

44 JP SAXE I Don't Miss You

45 REVE Contemporary Love

46 DERMOT KENNEDY Kiss Me

47 SELENA GOMEZ Single Soon

48 Noah Kahan/Post Malone Dial Drunk

49 Paul Rusell Lil Boo Thang

50 Nsync Better Days