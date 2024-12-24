Kool FM's Top 50 of 2024
Kick off 2024 by counting down the 50 biggest songs of 2023
Published December 24, 2024
When we think back on 2024 - we’ll always remember it as the year of Taylor's Eras Tour, a Brat Summer, that time Beyonce went country, the return of Donald Trump AND of course - all the incredible music
KOOL FM is kicking off the New Year by counting down the 50 best songs of 2024.
Starting at 10am on January 1st! And just in case you like to sleep in – we’ll do it all again at 3pm! Who will be number 1? You’ll have to wait and see!
The Kool FM Top 50 Countdown of 2024 – January 1st at 10am an then again at 3pm
Kool FM's Top 50 of 2023
- 1 MILEY CYRUS Flowers
- 2 ED SHEERAN Eyes Closed
- 3 DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA I'm Good (Blue)
- 4 REVE Whitney
- 5 MEGHAN TRAINOR Made You Look
- 6 JAMIE FINE If Anything's Left
- 7 DUA LIPA Dance The Night
- 8 P!NK TRUSTFALL
- 9 TALK Run Away To Mars
- 10 SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS Unholy
- 11 LUKE COMBS Fast Car
- 12 TAYLOR SWIFT Cruel Summer
- 13 TATE MCRAE uh oh
- 14 OLIVIA RODRIGO Vampire
- 15 TAYLOR SWIFT Karma
- 16 DEAN LEWIS How Do I Say Goodbye
- 17 POST MALONE Chemical
- 18 LOUD LUXURY & DVBBS Next To You f/Kane Brown
- 19 LEWIS CAPALDI Forget Me
- 20 PRESTON PABLO For Keeps
- 21 CHARLOTTE CARDIN Confetti
- 22 JONAS BROTHERS Waffle House
- 23 NICKELBACK Those Days
- 24 TAYLOR SWIFT Anti-Hero
- 25 STEPHEN SANCHEZ Until I Found You
- 26 WALK OFF THE EARTH My Stupid Heart
- 27 LEWIS CAPALDI Wish You The Best
- 28 ROSA LINN SNAP
- 29 P!NK Never Gonna Not Dance Again
- 30 LOUD LUXURY These Nights f/KIDDO
- 31 NIALL HORAN Heaven
- 32 TAYLOR SWIFT Lavender Haze
- 33 D. GUETTA/ANNE-MARIE/C. LERAY Baby Don't Hurt Me
- 34 MILEY CYRUS Jaded
- 35 MORGAN WALLEN Last Night
- 36 SOFIA CAMARA Never Be Yours
- 37 LOUD LUXURY & TWO FRIENDS If Only I f/Bebe Rexha
- 38 SAM SMITH I'm Not Here To Make Friends
- 39 LIZZO Special f/SZA
- 40 METRO BOOMIN Creepin' f/The Weeknd, 21 Sav.
- 41 ONEREPUBLIC Runaway
- 42 MILEY CYRUS Used To Be Young
- 43 LIL NAS X Star Walkin (League Of Legends
- 44 JP SAXE I Don't Miss You
- 45 REVE Contemporary Love
- 46 DERMOT KENNEDY Kiss Me
- 47 SELENA GOMEZ Single Soon
- 48 Noah Kahan/Post Malone Dial Drunk
- 49 Paul Rusell Lil Boo Thang
- 50 Nsync Better Days
