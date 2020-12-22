Listen Live

KOOL LOCAL: Huge Congrats To This Incredible Innisfil Make-up Artist (MUA)!

Make-up is MAGIC Y'ALL!

By Josh, Local

I’m continually amazed by the incredibly talented folks that live in Simcoe County! It’s like week after week, we find another insanely gifted individual! I LOVE IT!

Case in point, check out Innisfil make-up artist (MUA) Erin Royal of Metamorph Beauty!

She found a post for the International Beauty Industry competition, and applied in two categories: Best Character/Cosplay and Best before and after.

She submitted these two transformations and HONESTLY, THIS IS MAGICAL:

Erin Royal as Eugene Levy – via Erin Royal

Erin Royal as David Bowie – via Erin Royal

 

INCREDIBLE RIGHT? She placed in the top three. AMAZING!

You can follow her and her work at @metamorphbeauty on IG and her website here!

She even filmed the Bowie transformation, check it out!

 

