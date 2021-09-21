KOOL VIRAL: A Bright Spot From Yesterday’s Election!

The news yesterday was filled with the election and who was winning which seats in Parliament.

One story that is just HEARTWARMING came from… a polling center?

Check it out as this tweet went VIRAL for all the right reasons:

The nice poll officer asked me if it was my 1st time voting. I mumbled that I became a citizen Friday.

She stood up and said to the room: “we have a new citizen here.”

Everyone clapped. It was humbling.

I was told to keep the pencil 😊 pic.twitter.com/zJ7pCa7JTd — Hina Alam (@hinakalam) September 20, 2021

Even on days where everyone is divided for their political beliefs, we can all come together to cheer on a new voter! Love IT!