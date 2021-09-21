Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: A Bright Spot From Yesterday’s Election!

Canada rules.

By Josh, Kool Viral

The news yesterday was filled with the election and who was winning which seats in Parliament.

One story that is just HEARTWARMING came from… a polling center?

Check it out as this tweet went VIRAL for all the right reasons:

Even on days where everyone is divided for their political beliefs, we can all come together to cheer on a new voter! Love IT!

Related posts

KOOL ENTERTAINMENT: A 90’s Classic Is Getting A Celeb-FILLED Reboot!

KOOL VIRAL: Recycled Plastic To… PPE?

KOOL VIRAL: One Amazing Moment From Last Night’s Debate!