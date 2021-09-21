KOOL VIRAL: A Bright Spot From Yesterday’s Election!
Canada rules.
The news yesterday was filled with the election and who was winning which seats in Parliament.
One story that is just HEARTWARMING came from… a polling center?
Check it out as this tweet went VIRAL for all the right reasons:
The nice poll officer asked me if it was my 1st time voting. I mumbled that I became a citizen Friday.
She stood up and said to the room: “we have a new citizen here.”
Everyone clapped. It was humbling.
I was told to keep the pencil 😊 pic.twitter.com/zJ7pCa7JTd
— Hina Alam (@hinakalam) September 20, 2021
Even on days where everyone is divided for their political beliefs, we can all come together to cheer on a new voter! Love IT!