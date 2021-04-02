KOOL VIRAL: A Tough Watch but Demi Lovato’s New Music Video Is A Masterpiece!

CONTENT WARNING: This article will discuss addiction, drug use, trauma and sexual abuse which may be triggering for some. Read at your own caution.

Demi Lovato’s journey the past few years has been nothing short of INCREDIBLE. If you aren’t up on her story, what she’s been through, I HIGHLY recommend watching her new documentary “Dancing With The Devil” on YouTube. It’s so powerful.

Well Demi released the video for the single today, in conjunction with the ROLLOUT for her new album!

Check it out. It’s heartbreaking.

Demi then gave a bit of backstory on IG:

Shout out to Demi and seriously, check out her new album!