KOOL VIRAL: After Six Long Years, Adele FINALLY Returns!

HELLO Adele and also HELLO 30!

By Josh, Kool Celebrities, Kool Viral

After a long hiatus from social media since January, Adele HAS RETURNED!

Fans have been speculating the “Rolling In The Deep” singer was up to something…

As billboards with the number 30 were found all throughout various parts of the world:

Fans began to freak out on social media putting two and two together:

Fans did even more digging on the singer’s website to find more details, even finding a pre-sale link that isn’t active… YET:

The singer herself even tweeted amidst all the social media chaos:

“30” will be Adele’s fourth major label record, following 25, 21, and 19.

It’s speculated that the album will drop in November, and we’ve got our fingers CROSSED!

